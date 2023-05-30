Matty Healy addresses podcast controversy amid Taylor Swift dating rumors: You’re a bit mental for being hurt

Healy and the hosts used derogatory terms for Ice Spice’s ethnicity and body. They even mimicked the rapper using Hawaiian and Chinese accents.

Written by Disheeta Pinkvilla   |  Published on May 30, 2023   |  03:50 PM IST  |  574
Matty Healy and Ice Spice
Matty Healy and Ice Spice

Key Highlight

  • During the podcast, Healy and the hosts used derogatory terms for Ice Spice’s ethnicity and body.
  • They even mimicked the rapper using Hawaiian and Chinese accents.

The 1975 Frontman Matty Healy received massive online backlash in February for his controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland podcast. During the podcast, Healy and the hosts used derogatory terms for Ice Spice’s ethnicity and body. They even mimicked the rapper using Hawaiian and Chinese accents. The 1975 frontman also made inflammatory comment on how Harry Styles ‘gets a pass’ on criticism over alleged ‘queer-baiting’.

Now, during a recent interview with The New Yorker, Matty Healy has addressed the podcast controversy. Here’s what he has to say.

ALSO READ: Is Katy Perry eyeing collaboration with rapper Ice Spice? The Firework singer REVEALS

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Matty Healy on podcast controversy

During The New Yorker interview, Matty Healy was asked whether he baited his fans, to which he replied:

 
 
‘A little bit. But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.’
Matty Healy on The New Yorker
 

The New Yorker interviewer replied that maybe it does happen the same way. Healy replied that if it happens then the said person is either lying about being hurt or deluded. The 1975 frontman added, ‘It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.’

Previously, while on the 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, Matty Healy publicly apologized to Ice Spice for offending her and said that he loved her.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift unveils heartfelt song alluding to Joe Alwyn split: 'You're losing me'

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice collab

Matty Healy’s comments received fresh attention after Taylor Swift announced that Ice Spice will be featuring in the remix version of Karma from Midnights. Though Swift and Healy’s relationship has not been confirmed yet, they have been spotted together several times during the last few weeks. Amidst this, Swift releasing a collaboration with Ice Spice seems like a calculated PR move to many people.  

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift moving in together with Matty Healy only weeks after dating? Find out

Matty Healy

How old is Matty Healy?
Matty Healy is 34 years old.
What did Matty say about Ice Spice?
While a guest on “The Adam Friedland Show” in February, Healy laughed as the two podcast hosts, Friedland and Nick Mullen, made fun of Ice Spice using derogatory terms about her body and ethnicity, calling her an “Inuit Spice Girl,” and “chubby Chinese lady,” while using contrived Chinese and Hawaiian accents to mimic.
Did Matty Healy and Taylor Swift date in 2014?
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are first linked in December 2014. But Matty denied dating Taylor at that time.
About The Author
Disheeta Pinkvilla
Disheeta Pinkvilla
WRITER

A writer with 2+ years of experience, addicted to movies, coffee, and traveling. Currently curating content for Hollywoo... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!