Matty Healy addresses podcast controversy amid Taylor Swift dating rumors: You’re a bit mental for being hurt

The 1975 Frontman Matty Healy received massive online backlash in February for his controversial appearance on The Adam Friedland podcast. During the podcast, Healy and the hosts used derogatory terms for Ice Spice’s ethnicity and body. They even mimicked the rapper using Hawaiian and Chinese accents. The 1975 frontman also made inflammatory comment on how Harry Styles ‘gets a pass’ on criticism over alleged ‘queer-baiting’.

Now, during a recent interview with The New Yorker, Matty Healy has addressed the podcast controversy. Here’s what he has to say.

Matty Healy on podcast controversy

During The New Yorker interview, Matty Healy was asked whether he baited his fans, to which he replied:

‘A little bit. But it doesn’t actually matter. Nobody is sitting there at night slumped at their computer, and their boyfriend comes over and goes, ‘What’s wrong, darling?’ and they go, ‘It’s just this thing with Matty Healy.’ That doesn’t happen.’ Matty Healy on The New Yorker

The New Yorker interviewer replied that maybe it does happen the same way. Healy replied that if it happens then the said person is either lying about being hurt or deluded. The 1975 frontman added, ‘It’s just people going, ‘Oh, there’s a bad thing over there, let me get as close to it as possible so you can see how good I am.’ And I kind of want them to do that, because they’re demonstrating something so base level.’

Previously, while on the 1975’s ‘At Their Very Best’ tour, Matty Healy publicly apologized to Ice Spice for offending her and said that he loved her.

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice collab

Matty Healy’s comments received fresh attention after Taylor Swift announced that Ice Spice will be featuring in the remix version of Karma from Midnights. Though Swift and Healy’s relationship has not been confirmed yet, they have been spotted together several times during the last few weeks. Amidst this, Swift releasing a collaboration with Ice Spice seems like a calculated PR move to many people.

