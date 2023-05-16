Matty Healy bonds with Taylor Swift's father at her concert amid dating rumors; duo jams to song 22

Matty Healy was spotted with Taylor Swift’s father amid dating rumors. Healy seemed to have the father’s stamp of approval as the pair seemed to be jamming to Taylor’s song 22 at her concert. Matty and Taylor also reportedly went on a date in NYC, and eyewitnesses saw the couple get cozy. They were spotted “kissing and cuddling.”

Matty Healy spotted with Taylor Swift’s father

Taylor Swift’s rumored boyfriend, Matty Healy, was spotted with her father at the Philadelphia concert. The two were spotted by several fans seated at the box seat in the stands. Scott Swift seemed comfortable around the 1975 band frontman as they seemed to enjoy the concert together. At one point, Scott leans in to say something to Matty. Several videos from the concert ended up on social media, most of them showing Matty and Taylor’s father jamming to the singer’s song and overall having a good time. Another person who joined the unexpected duo at the concert was Matty’s label head Jamie Oborne; he was the 1975’s manager at some point in time and still seems close to the singer.

The three were seen walking around the stadium floor during the concert, which confirmed the fact that they were there together. There is a chance that Scott and Matty were sitting in the same box at Taylor’s Friday concert as well. A few photos of the two in the same box wearing different sets of clothes also surfaced. Matty’s very public appearance at Taylor’s concerts could mean that the singers are not trying to hide their relationship from their fans.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift’s NYC date

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy reportedly kissed on their date in New York. The pair was spotted at a restaurant on Thursday. Page Six reported that the couple was on a date at Casa Cipriani in New York and “sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge,” according to an eye witness. The source also revealed that the two were spotted “cuddling and kissing” on their date.

