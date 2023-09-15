Matty Healy confirmed to be ABSENT from Taylor Swift's '1989' re-record: Reports

it's official - Matty Healy and his band, The 1975, will not be making an appearance on Taylor Swift's highly anticipated '1989 (Taylor's Version)' re-record

  • Matty Healy and The 1975 are officially not featured on Taylor Swift's '1989 re-record
  • Rumors of their involvement had been circulating but were put to rest by Swift's spokesperson

Despite swirling rumors and speculations, it's official - Matty Healy and his band, The 1975, will not be making an appearance on Taylor Swift's highly anticipated '1989 (Taylor's Version)' re-record. In a recent statement with billboard, a spokesperson for the singer put all doubts to rest, confirming the absence of Healy and his band from this musical endeavor.

The missing guest Matty Healy and the 1975

Rumors have been buzzing for a while about Matty Healy's potential involvement in re-recording Taylor Swift's '1989.' The speculations reached a fever pitch with UK broadsheet reports suggesting that Healy, the controversial frontman of British band The 1975, would be featured on Swift's reworked version of her 2014 album.

However, a spokesperson for Taylor Swift has now officially confirmed, "Neither Matty Healy nor [The] 1975 are on this album." This statement puts to rest all the conjecture and rumors that had fans eagerly awaiting a potential collaboration.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Adding fuel to the fire, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy were reportedly linked romantically earlier this year, though neither party officially confirmed the relationship. They were spotted leaving New York's Electric Lady Studios in Greenwich Village in May after Healy attended three Swift's Nashville Eras Tour shows earlier in the month. Currently, a spokesperson for The 1975 and Matty Healy has not responded to requests for comment, leaving fans curious about the nature of their connection.

Taylor's exciting announcement

In recent news, Taylor Swift thrilled fans by announcing the upcoming release of '1989 (Taylor's Version).' The album, scheduled for release on October 27, is set to feature iconic pop hits like "Bad Blood," "Shake It Off," and "Blank Space." Swift described '1989' as the album that "changed my life in countless ways."

What makes this re-record even more special for Swift and her fans is the inclusion of five tracks from 'The Vault,' which were previously left behind. Swift expressed her excitement, saying, "I can't believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!"

'1989 (Taylor's Version)' marks Swift's fourth venture into re-recording her catalog, following her announcement of the project in 2019. The previous three re-recordings all achieved chart-topping success, with 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)' spending two weeks at No. 1 in 2021, 'Red (Taylor's Version)' claiming the top spot for one week in 2021, and 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' securing two weeks at the summit earlier this year.

As a treat to fans, two tracks from the re-recorded '1989' have already been released into the world. "Wildest Dreams (Taylor's Version)" made waves on TikTok in November 2021, while "This Love (Taylor's Version)" featured in the trailer for the Amazon Prime series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty.'

