Matty Healy Finds Taylor Swift's TTPD 'Hilarious'? Source Reveals 'He Loves the Attention'

Singer Matty Healy’s friend has broken the silence on his behalf regarding the rollout of The Tortured Poets Department by Taylor Swift. Healy, who has been suspected as the primary subject of the album, claimed sometime after the release that he had not listened to it, but is sure that “it’s good.” This time, a pal of The 1975 frontman revealed that Healy was initially fazed by the number of songs on the album that were about him, but now he finds the album “hilarious” and “loves the attention it’s brought to him.”

Matty Healy loves the attention TTPD has brought to him: Source says

As exclusively reported by US Weekly, Healy does not think his brief fling with Swift was ever too serious, contrary to what has been alluded to in the album. Swift uses certain references to imply that her lover/ the subject of the songs, promised her a long-term relationship, before calling off things abruptly. In the album’s track four, titled Down Bad, Swift sings about a lover who has left her “safe and stranded,” upending her life. She alludes to the same in several other songs, like the title track, But Daddy I Love Him, and The Manuscript.

Healy’s friend says “For her to be saying things about baby carriages … and living together — he says it had never even come up,” referring to their brief relationship that unfurled last year.

Matty Healy's family on TTPD rollout

This is one of the latest comments that has been made by Healy’s kin following the release of the album. The singer’s mother, Denise Welch, shared that she had not really listened to the record, but wished Swift all the best. “I wasn’t aware she had an album out at all, I haven’t heard anything about it. Anyway, I wish her all the best,” she said whilst on a talk show.

Healy’s aunt, on the other hand, was more head-on with the situation. Sharing with The Daily Mail that her nephew would not be surprised by the lyrics, she affirmed that Healy is in a happy relationship with his girlfriend Gabbriette Bechtel, whom he started dating in late 2023.

Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department proved a groundbreaking moment for her career-wise. Since the release, she has landed at the top of several charts and broken several other records. The album is rooted in a diaristic expression that Swift is known for and chronicles the heartbreaks with her former lovers- Healy and Joe Alwyn. Her current beau Travis Kelce also finds mentions on the album.

