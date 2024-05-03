Matty Healy Is Upset With 'Renewed Focus' On His Ex-Relationship With Taylor Swift While Dating Gabbriette Bechtel

Matty Healy is apparently uncomfortable with the renewed focus on his and Taylor Swift’s past relationship, while he is currently dating Gabbriette Bechtel. “Matty’s uncomfortable with the renewed attention on his relationship (with Swift)—especially because he’s (with someone) new,” a source told Us Weekly.

Healy began dating Bechtel in September of 2023, three months after ending his brief fling with Swift in June. The duo were first linked together in 2014 and rekindled their romance after the Blank Space singer quit her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn at the beginning of 2023.

At the 2024 Grammys, when Taylor announced her 11th studio album instead of a highly anticipated Reputation (Taylor’s Version), Swifties thought their idol's new music would be about the Conversations With Friends star, but received a pleasant surprise when The Tortured Poets Department turned out to be a Matty Healy diss record.

Here's how Matty Healy felt about TTPD

Per a US Weekly source, the 1975 vocalist "still thinks very highly of Taylor, but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album." However, Healy "couldn't be happier" about how TTPD turned out.

According to the insider, Healy’s family was “worried” that the songs would “rip him apart,” and that would add to the ordeal Matty grapples with due to his life in the public eye. “He’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he's a villain.”

A different source told the aforementioned publication that Healy was “really appreciative” to get a heads-up from Swift’s team about the concept and contents of Taylor’s record that dropped on April 19.

“He’s very happy in his new relationship, so I’m sure he will be focusing on that,” the singer’s aunt, Debbie Dedes, told the Daily Mail on the day of Tortured Poets’ release. With that said, below is a detailed exploration of Matty Healy’s new partner, who is highly regarded by his family and acquaintances.

Meet Gabbriette Bechtel: Her Personal and Professional Connection with The 1975 Frontman

Gabriella Bechtel, widely known by her nickname Gabbriette, was born in Orange County, California, in 1997 to a Mexican mother and a German father, according to People. Despite dreaming of becoming a ballerina as a child, she pursued a career in modeling and has worked with prestigious brands such as Diesel, Bottega Veneta, and Skims.

Additionally, the model shares a professional connection with The 1975 lead. Gabbriette once served as the lead vocalist for Nasty Cherry, formed by English pop singer Charlie XCX, with whom Healy has also collaborated.

After first being seen together in September 2023, Bechtel and Healy have been photographed out and about on numerous occasions.

