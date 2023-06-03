Matty Healy kisses a security guard during The 1975 concert amid dating rumors with Taylor Swift; Deets Inside

The lead vocalist of the pop rock band The 1975 Matty Healy became the center of controversy after kissing a security guard at a concert on Friday. This incident happened amid recent rumors of Matty dating Taylor Swift. Fans of the 12 times Grammy winner Taylor Swift seem unimpressed with the latest controversy caused by Matty.

Matty Healy kisses a security guard amid dating rumors with Taylor Swift

Matty Healy caused quite the stir after lip-locking with a security guard at his Friday concert. The 34-year-old English singer is well-known for creating a mess onstage as he has done a number of questionable things during his performances. Those have also been captured on the lens. By kissing a security guard, he left everyone in shock especially when he is allegedly dating Taylor Swift. He was brutally trolled by the fans of Swift online.

The video has surfaced across social media which went viral in no time. The clip of the video showed Matty Healy leaning towards the security guard. The singer pulled him by his shirt and shared a kiss with him. He once again pulled him but this time the security guard was seen giving the singer a peck on his neck.

Netizens’ reaction to Matty Healy’s controversy

As soon as the video went viral, netizens started commenting and trolled Matty Haley for his questionable behavior. One person commented, “I know it’s Pride Month, don’t you have a girlfriend at home”? Another said, “The things he does for attention… smh.” One fan of Swift commented, “Taylor Swift, it’s still time to move on. We will pretend all of this never happened.” “I think at this point Matty Healy has kissed more men than Taylor Swift has,” added another.

Matty Healy and Taylor Swift dating rumors

Recently, The 1975 frontman Matty Healy has been spotted with Taylor Swift on several occasions. Their dating rumors sparked after Swift’s rumored split with her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. She dated him for six years. However, Taylor Swift hardly shares details about her love affairs as she is a private person.

