Matty Healy Reacts to Rumors of Song Inspired by Taylor Swift on The 1975’s Upcoming Album: 'Huge If True'

Matty Healy decided to fool around on Reddit on Sunday, January 19, responding to claims that he has a song inspired by ex-Taylor Swift on The 1975’s upcoming album. The British singer took to Reddit over the weekend to react to a recent report that the track, inspired by his short-lived romance with Swift, is titled God Has Entered My Body.

“This can’t be real,” a fan captioned a screenshot of the article, to which Healy’s verified account commented, “Huge if true.”

The Sun reported on Saturday that the song includes the lyrics, “Keep your heads up, princess, your tiara is falling.”

“Everyone at the studio thought this was about Matty’s fling with Taylor and their fleeting romance,” an insider told the British outlet. “Matty will never publicly comment on his relationships, but he lets his deepest feelings out in his songs and gets everything off his chest.”

The source urged fans to “listen to the lyrics very carefully” when the tune drops.

Healy’s Reddit comment confused users, who were not sure whether he was confirming the news or just fanning the flames.

“Matty the type of guy to read this, knowing it’s not true, and decide it’s a good idea to add it now,” one person wrote. “Nobody getting the reference makes this extra funny,” a second person commented, referring to the singer saying the same thing to an anonymous Redditor who claimed to have slept with him years ago.

Others pointed out that Healy captioned a 2021 Instagram post, “Keep your head up, princess, your tiara is falling.”

Healy and Swift were first romantically linked in 2014. The pair rekindled their romance in 2023 after her breakup with Joe Alwyn, whom she dated for six years. However, the duo’s fling fizzled out after just one month.

Swifties have since theorized that the whirlwind romance inspired several songs on the Grammy winner’s April 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department. Healy himself even suggested that the track Guilty as Sin? was about him.

While he may touch on his past with Swift on The 1975’s next record release, he has moved on in his personal life and gotten engaged to model Gabriella Bechtel. Swift, for her part, is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

