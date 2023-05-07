Matty Healy spotted grooving at Taylor Swift’s Nashville Eras concert amid dating rumors

Taylor Swift found her new admirer, who has all the attention towards the "shake it off 'singer. Matty Healy, the frontman for The 1975, was the latest celebrity to attend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. On May 5, he was seen grooving to the 'Style' singer at her Nashville Eras tour.

Matty Healy was spotted admiring the singer as she took the stage.

Matty Healy attended Taylor Swift's concert in Nashville. The main vocalist and guitarist of the 1975 was spotted in the audience watching Taylor perform on her Eras Tour. Matty was photographed standing in the crowd wearing a casual blue shirt and listening closely. Photos were quickly published on Twitter, confirming what many had suspected.

Matty and Taylor: from friends to lovers?

Matty and Taylor have been friends for many years and have previously worked together. Taylor, who appeared at The 1975's January performance in London. Where she performed her hit "Anti-Hero" as well as a version of "The City" by The 1975.

Matty joked to the audience at the show that he wouldn't be kissing any fans in the audience because Taylor was present. "Respect yourself. "It's not going to happen in front of the Queen," Matty remarked.

Swift’s recent breakup and her hectic tour schedule

Taylor has been touring on her Eras Tour since splitting from her 32-year-old lover, Joe Alwyn. The "Style" singer dated the British actor for six years before their romance ended on April 8.

The couple split "a few weeks" before the Eras tour, which ended on a good note for them as it was "not dramatic."

Us Weekly stated two weeks after Taylor and Joe's split that the Grammy Award winner is "handling the breakup really well." Taylor, according to the newspaper, is "adjusting to single life" and "isn't dating anybody and isn't thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon."

Taylor is currently focusing her attention on the Eras Tour, which will conclude in August.

