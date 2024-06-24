Matty Healy’s Former Flame Gabriella Brooks Attends Taylor Swift’s London Show With BF Liam Hemsworth; Deets

Life indeed is a journey full of drama and fun moments. While it is important to look forward and never read your old books backward, sometimes when people are in the same industry, certain dramatic moments are bound to happen. In recent news, Gabriella Brooks, Matty Healy's ex and Liam Hemsworth's current girlfriend, attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert on Saturday.

Brooks, who is currently dating the Hunger Games star, took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures, including one snap from the VIP tent with Hemsworth, and Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Another picture shows three wrists adorned with friendship bracelets, an Eras tour tradition. "Taylor, we love you!! Best night ever," Brooks wrote in the caption of her post.

A little throwback on Gabriella Brooks and Matty Healy

Brooks dated Healy from 2015 to 2019 before the pair called it quits. According to The Sun, Brooks was responsible for breaking things off with the musician, as she reportedly grew tired of his constant partying during their relationship.

While she never confirmed the rumors that she was the person who ended the relationship, Healy later spilled some tea, spoke to The Guardian, and opened up about his 20s, calling the years chaos and adding that he wasn't emotionally very mature.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's London concert as a part of her Eras Tour was a mega-hit. Not only Swifties from London and around the globe were present at Wembley Stadium but also the royal family and celebrities such as Paul McCartney and many others.

More on Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth

Brooks and Hemsworth were first spotted together, grabbing lunch with his parents in their native country. That outing came shortly after Hemsworth's divorce from Hannah Montana star Miley Cyrus after less than a year of marriage.

Hemsworth and Brooks kept their love private for quite some time before finally going red-carpet official in 2022 at the Poker Face premiere in Sydney.

On the other hand, Swift and Healy were rumored to be seeing each other after years of friendship. Their relationship was short-lived, however, as sources said they were just too busy to try and make things work.

