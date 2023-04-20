Maude v Maude: Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry work together after Warner Bros acquire script after bidding war

Warner Bros. has finally purchased the rights to the action thriller "Maude v. Maude," starring Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry, after a fierce multi-studio bidding battle that took place. The rest of the details of the project will soon be made public and revealed to the audience, as this will be one of the blockbusters to hit the screen.

Details of the people involved during the construction of the film:

The worldwide action thriller's script is being written by Scott Mosier. It will be directed by Roseanne Liang, and it will be made by the actresses, Halle Berry's producing partner Holly Jeter, Jeff Kirschenbaum, and Joe Roth through RK Films under the HalleHolly brand.

The bid stopped at eight figures?

'Maude v. Maude' was the subject of a fierce multi-studio bidding battle, and according to Deadline, Warner Bros. won the rights for a stunning eight-figure price. The astounding sum eclipses the majority of the studio's most recent endeavours. Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy have taken over as co-studio heads, which has made them strive to push for more films that will turn out to be star packages in their next slate.

Angelina Jolie and Halle Berry will be seen together on screen for the first time.

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie will collaborate on "Maure v. Maude" for the first time. Halle Berry has appeared in blockbuster action films like "John Wick: Chapter 3: Parabellum," "X-Men," and "Die Another Day," and Angelina Jolie has starred in action films like "Salt," "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," "Lara Croft: Tom Raider," and others. It will be interesting to observe how the two seasoned performers in the genre interact with one another.

