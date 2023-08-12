Mauricio Umansky reacts to estranged wife Kyle Richards’ music video; calls it 'so good'

Mauricio Umansky, in a display of support, expresses his admiration for his estranged wife Kyle Richards' recent music video collaboration with Morgan Wade for the track Fall in Love With Me. Despite their separation, Umansky takes to Instagram to laud the project, signaling his endorsement of Richards' creative endeavor.

A showcase of friendship between Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

In the music video, 54-year-old Kyle Richards showcases her dynamic flexibility and vivacity. Engaging in exercises and playful interactions, she shares the screen with country singer Morgan Wade, 28, fostering an intriguing blend of camaraderie and artistic expression. Mauricio in a show of support commented "(fire emojis) So good"

Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade playfully navigating public perception

Amidst rampant speculation surrounding their relationship, Richards and Wade employ wit and humor to address rumors. The video features flirtatious scenes, including shared moments in a bathtub and indulging in whipped cream-covered berries, cleverly challenging conjecture and embracing intrigue.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Atlanta 15 recap: Drew Sidora cries amidst cheating rumors and separation from husband

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky relationship timeline

In a surprising turn of events, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who were married for over two decades, parted ways in 2023. The former couple's journey began when Richards was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie from 1988 to 1992, and they welcomed their daughter Farrah during that time. Later, Richards met Umansky in 1994, and despite being four months pregnant with their daughter Alexia, they tied the knot in 1996. They further expanded their family with daughters Sophia and Portia in 2000 and 2008, respectively. Throughout the ups and downs of more than 10 seasons on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the couple's bond remained strong, demonstrating their unity amidst busy schedules. Despite their efforts, Kyle and Umansky officially separated in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage.

ALSO READ: The Real Housewives of Potomac: Massive club brawl erupts between cast members amidst season eight filming

Fall in Love With Me music video

Mauricio Umansky's encouraging response adds a positive note to the project, underlining the resilience of their connection amidst personal circumstances. Richards' commitment to clarifying their friendship, despite the media frenzy, resonates throughout her efforts. The video's lighthearted defiance of gossip exemplifies the power of artistic expression, and Umansky's supportive gesture reaffirms the importance of encouragement and unity, even in the face of separation.

ALSO READ: RHOC star Heather Dubrow saves husband Terry's life after health scare similar to Hailey Bieber's 2022 stroke