The Mauritanian Twitter review: Fans call Benedict Cumberbatch, Jodie Foster's film a powerful eye opener

Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster's The Mauritanian is streaming in the US and UK and here's how fans are reacting to it.

Ever since the trailer of The Mauritanian was released, the film had garnered a lot of attention. With a stellar cast consisting of Jodie Foster, Benedict Cumberbatch, Shailene Woodley, and Tahar Rahim, the film promised some powerful performances. The legal drama revolving around Mohamedou Ould Salahi's (Tahar Rahim) time at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp has been receiving positive reviews online as netizens in the US and UK have begun streaming the film on Amazon Prime.

The film is being considered an awards favourite and has received major nods at the BAFTA awards 2021. The Mauritanian has bagged a nomination in the categories of Best British Film, Best Actor for Tahar Rahim, Best cinematography, Best film, and also the Best adapted screenplay. As per the reactions on Twitter, the film packs some powerful performances from Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley who essay the roles of defence attorney for Salahi's case in the film.



Many have called the film an 'eye-opener' to the horrors of Guantanamo Bay as it captures the torture, abuse of the former prisoner. The Mauritanian's overall reviews on social media seem extremely positive with several fans coming in support of the film to bag awards at BAFTAs 2021.

As for Benedict Cumberbatch, not only does the actor star in the film in the role of Lt Colonel Stuart Couch but he's also one of the producers of the film. The Mauritanian has been directed by Kevin Macdonald and is adapted from Guantanamo Diary, a 2015 memoir written by Mohamedou Ould Slahi.

Here's a look at how netizens are reacting to the film:

#TheMauritanian I watched it primarily because Benedict Cumberbatch was in it, I finished it sobbing and blown away by Tahar Rahim. It’s the story of an inner strength that I could only ever aspire to. — Helen Reid (@HelenRe07161271) April 2, 2021

I would highly recommend watching The Mauritanian on Amazon Prime. An excellent movie. An eye opener and a must watch. #TheMauritanian — Morrigan (@Morrigan_Wolfe) April 2, 2021

The Mauritanian is an excellent film and truly tragic, sickening in its relentless stripping of a human being. #TheMauritanian — Mal (@MalBennett40) April 1, 2021

How come The Mauritanian did not get any Oscar nominations. I thought it was brilliant! #TheMauritanian — 19 6 Loverpool (@LFCMoSadio) April 1, 2021

Just finished #TheMauritanian on Netflix. I'm astounded at the ways human beings can inflict pain and fear on other human beings. — Wendylady (@WEGilbert) April 1, 2021

The film is releasing in India on April 9. How excited are you to catch this film after reading these amazing reactions?

