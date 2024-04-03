Mavis Leno Reportedly Fails To Recognize Husband Jay Leno 'Sometimes' Due Amid Dementia Diagnosis; Deets Inside

Jay Leno, 73 revealed in January that his wife Mavis Leno, 77 has been suffering from “advanced Dementia.” The Comedian and the philanthropist have been married for over 40 years. While Jay has spent the majority of his life in the spotlight, Mavis has lived almost opposite to that. The pair is giving a couple goals by setting up an example in front of the people. Many people already know the comedian filed the conservatorship in January.

According to the documents received by People Magazine, Leno filed for conservatorship in case he dies before Mavis, it will be ensured that she will have “managed assets” to provide her with future care. It has been 3 months since filing for conservatorship, read ahead for the latest update on it.

Update On Jay Leno’s Wife Mavis Leno’s Health

In a recent report pertaining to the conservatorship petition, Mavis's court-appointed attorney Ronald Ostrin gave an update on her health and disclosed that she 'sometimes does not know her husband, Jay, nor her date of birth', according to the documents obtained by People.

Ronald Ostrin also updated that Mavis 'has a lot of disorientation, will ruminate about her parents who have both passed and her mother who died about 20 years ago.' He also described her as a 'delightful person' with a 'charming personality'.

More Details mentioned in the Ronald Ostrin’s Report

The report gave an insight into Jay and Mavis’s relationship. It was described as ‘long-term, loving and supportive', as Mavis views her husband Jay as 'her protector and trusts him'. Mavis, as per Ostrin has no objection towards this conservatorship filing, she rather 'consents to it'.

According to the documents, Mavis’s neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen describes Jay as 'such a nice man' further adding, “Treats (Mavis) like gold”. Ronald Ostrin described Jay as 'a standup guy', whose 'private persona matches the pubic persona he projects'.

According to Fox News, Ostrin went into further detail in his report about Leno’s reasons for only requesting conservatorship for her estate rather than her person.

He explained, “One question the Court may have is why not seek a conservatorship over her person. I asked of this with Dr. Hart Cohen and (Leno's)attorneys. Dr. Cohen stated that Mavis is already being prescribed medications for the care and treatment of major neurocognitive disorders (including dementia), and that those can continue to be prescribed without an order or personal conservatorship at this time.”

