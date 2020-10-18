Max Ehrich moving on from Demi Lovato? Actor bonds with American Idol's Sonika Vaid over video call; See Photo

Days after Max Ehrich set off alarms hinting that he's moved on from Demi Lovato with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid, the actor and his latest rumoured lady love were seen on a video call together.

Max Ehrich seems to be leaving the past where it should be and moving past the sudden breakup with Demi Lovato. The international actor has experienced a few rough weeks. As tabloids reported about his split with Demi, Max was seen putting his relationship on blast on Instagram before he was spotted crying on the beach where he popped the question to Demi. However, it seems like he is making peace with the breakup as he spends time with American Idol alum Sonika Vaid.

Earlier this week, Max was seen sharing a photo from the duo's outing to set off dating rumours. The actor has now fuelled the rumours by posting yet another photo of the rumoured lovebirds. In the photo, Max and Sonika are seen bonding over FaceTime. The singer was seen sporting a messy, at-home look while pouting as she posed for the screenshot. On the other hand, Max was seen flaunting his contagious smile and freezing the moment. He shared the photo sans a caption on Instagram.

Check it out here:

Sonika recently informed E! News that she met Max through mutual friends over dinner. She added that it was a fun night and they hung out together before heading to the studio together. "We've just been hanging out since and having fun," she said earlier this month. While Max flaunts his rumoured girlfriend on Instagram, the latter hasn't posted anything about the actor on her Instagram yet.

On the other hand, Max dropped a new single titled Afraid. Check it out here:

