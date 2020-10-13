Max Ehrich not leaving Demi Lovato alone after the split; Singer reportedly 'in contact with lawyers'

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato parted ways last month. However, it is reported that the actor continues to try reaching out to her and her family.

If you thought your breakup was dramatic, meet Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich. The couple parted ways a few weeks ago. While Demi was spotted sans her engagement ring at a work shoot, the actor claimed that he learned about the split through the tabloids. Sources of each side have been sharing the latest updates with about Demi and Max's situation following the breakup. The two stars are clearly dealing with the split in poles apart ways. However, the drama took a new turn when Max Ehrich was spotted crying and looking emotional in Malibu, the same place where he proposed Demi a few months ago.

Now sources have informed E! News that Demi is having all kinds of "issues with Max not leaving her alone." Apparently, he's been trying to get in touch with Demi's family and friends and they have blocked him out. "She's in contact with lawyers now on what to do," the insider said. Another source also informed the international publication that Max is complete "denial" about their split.

It was previously revealed that Demi is embarrassed with Max and the events unfolding after the split. She doesn't want anything to do with him. Meanwhile, a source had told Us Weekly recently that Max is in bad shape. The insider claims that the Sorry Not Sorry singer has been reportedly behaving like she was never engaged. "Demi has been acting as though she was never engaged to Max and that their relationship never happened," the source claimed.

