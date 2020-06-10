Max Ehrich plans to propose Demi Lovato once quarantine ends and he already has a ring in place?

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich could take their relationship to the next level. The couple is reportedly talking about getting engaged.

Max Ehrich and Demi Lovato have been quarantining together. The couple, who reportedly began dating this March, decided to get locked down together as the world battles Coronavirus. While the couple tried to keep their quarantine decision under the wraps, Demi accidentally crashed into Max's Instagram Live to confirm that they were together. The two confirmed their relationship when they appeared in Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's Stuck With U video. While the lovebirds seem madly in love, it seems like they are ready to take their relationship to the next level.

If a report by Us Weekly is to be believed, Demi and Max are talking about getting engaged. The insider informed the international outlet that Demi's "family really likes him." The grapevine added that Max could likely pop the question in a few months. However, he is waiting for the quarantine to end before they could take their relationship to the next step. The report also reveals the Young and the Restless alum has already picked out a "sizable" ring to propose the singer with.

Well, this is one engagement news we are eager to hear!

The news of her possible engagement comes months after Demi confessed she wants to start a family this decade. "When I think of my future for the decade, I think at some point in this decade I want to start a family. That would be dope," she told Entertainment Tonight back in January.

