Max Ehrich SLAMS Demi Lovato: Stop trying to Thank You, Next me; Says duo hasn't ‘officially ended anything’

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s relationship may be over but Max still has a lot to say, the actor recently shared his thoughts of Demi’s behaviour since the split.
Max Ehrich is not backing down on his claim that he found out about Demi Lovato‘s breakup with him from the press, despite the fact that sources are saying she did let him know before the tabloids picked up the story. “Please stop trying to Thank You, Next me,” Max wrote in his now-deleted Instagram Story (via ET). 

 

“For I’m just a human being who has to go to work tomorrow AM where there are families with kids relying on me. To this moment… we haven’t spoken over the phone… we haven’t even officially ended anything to each other, literally. I’m here in real-time with y’all. I love Demetria and just want her to be healthy and safe.”

 

He then wrote a message directly to Demi, saying, “If you’re reading this… I love you always… unconditionally… no matter what.” He then added, “Demetria is THEE best female vocalist alive. And everyone should know it. She inspires me every day and is an INCREDIBLE human being. I know it’s not her writing these stories, it’s a machine. I love her unconditionally.”

 

Demi Lovato split up with Max Ehrich before news broke despite the latter saying he found out 'through tabloid'?

