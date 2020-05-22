Max Ehrich wanted to date Demi Lovato back in 2011; The singer reposts his tweet implying how universe works

Demi Lovato shares loved up pictures with Max Ehrich and reveals Max wanted to date her back in 2011.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are a happy couple now but looking back at 2011, the American actor was only wishing to be with Demi Lovato in the future. Taking to her Instagram handle a few hours ago, Demi posted a screenshot of Max Ehrich's 2011 Twitter post where he wrote "all he wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #cantalwaysgetwhatyouwant" and implied how the universe works. Demi and Max confirmed their relationship last month after the singer was accidentally seen in Max's Instagram Live video and fans understood that the two are quarantining together but 9 years back who knew that Demi and Ehrich would become one of the sassiest couples of the tinsel town?

Demi captioned the post as "@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation." Lately, the 27-year-old songstress also shared a few loved up pictures of themselves on social media. The lovey-dovey mirror selfies show Demi and Max kissing each other and the other picture shows the couple cuddling with their cute dog. Demi seems on cloud 9 when she's with Max and that is evident in her pictures. The singer has had her share of ups and downs in her life with her previous breakups and the near-to-death drug overdose episode two years ago but Demi is finally happy now.

A few days ago rumours about Demi and Max Ehrich getting married after the lockdown broke the internet but a source close to them revealed that they're taking things slow and marriage is not on the cards anytime soon. The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close. "She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy, and taking care of herself. the insider said.

Also Read: Demi Lovato REVEALS she wants to start a family in this decade as she feels lucky, blessed and grateful

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×