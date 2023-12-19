Max Payne fame James Mccaffrey passes away at 65; exploring the actor’s career, family and more

James McCaffrey who is best known for his role in Max Payne passed away at the age of 65 after his prolonged battle with cancer. The actor had voiced the video game character, Payne. Recently, TMZ reported the unfortunate news of his death. A representative told TMZ that he had, "never lost his love for creating characters; however, his good looks often pushed him toward leading man roles." While Mccaffrey was known for being a multitalented artists, he is mostly celebrated for voicing the famous video game character.

James McCaffrey’s prolonged battle with cancer

On Sunday, as McCaffrey breathed his last he was surrounded by his friends and family in his last moments. After being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, the actor’s condition was deteriorating every day and James finally succumbed to death leaving behind a career that witnessed both highs and lows.

James McCaffrey is survived by wife Rochelle Bostrom and their daughter named Tiernan. His longtime friend Kevin Dillon also paid an emotional tribute to him on social media. “James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you. My best friend, you will be missed,” wrote a heartbroken Dillon.

The best work of James McCaffrey including video games, movies and television series

His best work is no doubt voicing the character Max Payne, in the popular video game series which included three instalments - Max Payne, Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne and Max Payne 3. The actor also did a cameo role in the movie adaption of Max Payne, where he played an FBI agent. He is also known for being the voice of the character Thomas Zane in the hit video game, Alan Wake.

Not just voicing popular video game characters but McCaffrey impressed all with his natural acting in the hit series 'Rescue Me'. He portrayed the role of Jimmy Keefe between 2004 and 2011 in the series. Other popular shows where he starred includes Revenge, Beautiful People, Law & Order: SVU, As the World Turns, Swift Justice, C

