MAX reveals his favourite song from AGUST D's D 2; Says BTS member Suga never fakes a smile in a conversation

MAX recently took part in his 1st Reddit AMA session with R/Bangtan where he spoke candidly about working with BTS member Suga on their collab, Burn It, which was a part of AGUST D's 2nd mixtape, D-2. The 28-year-old singer also gushed about how welcoming Yoongi is as a person.

BTS' D-7 countdown, earlier this year, had ARMY in a state of complete unrest as the guessing game began over what the announcement could be about. Eventually, on D-2, the fandom was given the surprise of a lifetime as AGUST D, Suga's alter-ego, dropped his 2nd mixtape. D-2 eventually smashed records as expected and saw Yoongi collaborate with many artists including Bangtan leader RM in Strange and MAX in Burn It. Moreover, a friendship was formed between Suga and MAX as they bonded over making the song together.

As a gift to ARMY, MAX took part in his 1st Reddit AMA session with R/Bangtan where he spoke candidly about Yoongi. When an ARMY member asked MAX what Suga was like in person, the 28-year-old singer revealed, "He's just real. He's kind and polite. Welcoming. Never faking a smile or conversation. Passionate about what he does. He's a good guy." Moreover, when it comes to his favourite song from D-2, MAX picked the fan-favourite Daechwita. "Daechwita!!! That song is so good. The energy is crazy. I get why it was the main single for the project. I texted Yoongi right when the mixtape dropped and told him I was listening to that song on repeat. I had only heard our song together so when the mixtape dropped, I got to be just as excited as the rest of ARMY," Max confessed.

MAX also shared that he was a fan of Suga's D-2 track, 28, because he's of the same age and also since it's such a special song. He particularly loved the production of the track. When another ARMY member asked which song of his would he like BTS to cover, Max divulged, "I would have to say if they did something to Love Me Less, that would be really cool. Since that's the song both Yoongi and Jungkook both really loved the most of mine, it feels like the perfect fit."

MAX was also asked by an ARMY member as to how the language barrier between himself and Suga was tackled while working and hanging out together. To this, the Lights Down Low singer explained that Yoongi does speak some English but there was a person who works closely with the Interlude: Shadow rapper, who was always with the duo when they hung out and translated for them in real-time.

"So, she would be sitting next to us and I would say something to him in English, she would translate it to him in Korean. He would say something back in Korean, she would translate what he said in English. It was so natural and she translated everything so quickly, it was like we were speaking the same language the whole time," Max continued and also updated ARMY on the fact that he has indeed started learning Korean.

As for how the recording process with Yoongi was for their collab, Burn It, MAX disclosed, "With Yoongi, the recording process was all online in separate cities but it was super easy going back and forth on what he wanted me to try differently; singing the song in different keys, adjusting lyrics/harmonies, etc."

It was in 2018 when MAX's song One More Weekend was played on BTS' popular travel show, Bon Voyage Season 3 when the boys were dancing on a yacht in Malta. When asked about it, MAX shared that he remembers the video really well and it was right after Jungkook gave a shoutout to the same song during one of his V Live sessions. It was also right at the start of MAX getting familiar with BTS and ARMY.

"That was definitely the start of me seeing a more consistent interest for my music from the boys but I don't think I ever imagined a collaboration would actually happen. I was just a fan ecstatic to see them spreading so much love for my music. A great lesson in my life to just give love to those who show it to you and you never know what amazing thing might happen years later," Max gushed.

Post ending the Reddit AMA session, MAX tweeted a special message to ARMY saying, "Yo, I love you guys. You are so kind. You are so passionate. You are truly the best fans. Thank you so much."

Check out MAX's tweet for ARMY below:

YO I LOVE YOU GUYS YOU ARE SO KIND YOU ARE SO PASSIONATE YOU ARE TRULY THE BEST FANS THANK YOU SO MUCH — MAX (@MAXMusic) July 16, 2020

ARMY surely are in adoration of MAX for the respect he has towards Suga and BTS. And, we also adore the friendship between MAX and Yoongi!

