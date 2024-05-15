Max Studios Drops Teaser Trailer Of Dune: Prophecy, Series To Revolve Around Sisterhood Of Dune; WATCH

The teaser trailer for Dune: Prophecy is out. On Wednesday, May 15, Max dropped the first look at the upcoming Dune show during the Warner Bros. upfront presentation in New York City.

The series will be based on the tale of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi odyssey and will hit screens this fall. The same-titled book by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson served as the basis for the television series. The first season of the show will consist of six episodes.

Synopsis of Dune: Prophecy

The fans were thrilled to see the prequel to the enormous hit, Dune Part Two when Max Studios released the teaser a short while later. According to the makers of the show, The plot will address a story based on the Middle Ages.

The synopsis read, “10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.”

The HBO Max spokesperson released a statement that read, "As 'Dune: The Sisterhood' has entered a pre-scheduled hiatus, there are some creative changes being made to the production in an effort to create the best series possible and stay true to the source material."

The show has already set high expectations for the audience with its casting, story, and powerful dialogue delivery. Additionally, the series will follow the Zendaya-starrer Dune Part Two, which was acclaimed well by audiences and critics across the globe.

The cast of Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Travis Fimmel, Olivia Williams, Mark Strong, and Edward Davis in the leads.

Production of Dune: Prophecy

The producers on Dune: Prophecy include showrunner Alison Schapker. For the executive producers, co-creators Diane Ademu-John and Anna Foerster, who have also directed a handful of episodes on the show, have come on board.

Joining them, Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaiht executive produce with author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert, who have also signed up to executive produce the prequel to the hit franchise.

The official release date of Dune: Prophecy has not been released yet, but fans can expect the show to drop in the fall.

