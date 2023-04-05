MaXXXine: Mia Goth, Lilly Collins, Elizabeth Debicki and others join third installment of the X film franchise

The highly popular horror film franchise X is set to get its third installment, very soon. The much-awaited project, which has been titled MaXXXine, is expected to go on floors in Los Angeles, this month. For the unversed, the movie which is a period slasher film featured the popular actress Mia Goth in a double role as a young woman named Maxine, and an elderly woman named Pearl. Now, the latest updates suggest that director Ti West has finalised the entire star cast of the film.

MaXXXine star cast is finalised

As per the latest updates, Mia Goth is returning as the leading lady of the third installment and is expected to reprise her characters Maxine and Pearl. However, along with the popular actress, some highly talented actors including Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Lily Collins, Halsey, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Bacon, and others in the supporting roles. More details on the technical crew, release date, and other aspects of the film are expected to be revealed soon.

About MaXXXine

According to the latest updates, MaXXXine will depict the events that take place after the story of X ends. The movie will follow Mia Goth’s Maxine, who becomes the sole survivor of the farmhouse massacre and continues her journey towards fame as she tries her best to make it as an actress in Los Angeles in the 1980s.

