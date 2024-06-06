MaXXXine New Trailer: Mia Goth Leads Ti West's Horror Sequel; Scared As She Feels 'Devil Is Stalking' Her

A24 is back with the final film for the X trilogy. The previous film of this trilogy includes X and Pearl, both stars Mia Goth as the lead.

The anticipation behind his movie is high as the previous installments were appreciated and liked by its fanbase. MaXXXine’s first trailer dropped in April 2024, and now the second trailer for the film has dropped, too, bringing the heat high for the upcoming movie.

MaXXXine drops its second trailer

The Ti West-directed venture has grabbed the attention of its audience already. The second trailer for the film gives us a clearer vision of what the story would be.

Set in the mid-80s, MaXXXine, played by Goth moves to Los Angeles to pursue her dream of becoming famous.

The trailer starts with a glimpse at the BTS scene which relates more to The Witch, an A24 horror film. In the trailer, the lead is convinced that she is being stalked as she says, “I’ve seen the devil stalking me.”

She works in adult films and garners popularity while trying not to get murdered by the serial killer ‘Night Stalker’, per The Wrap. In the trailer, we get a quick glimpse of a paper cutout carrying the news of the “Texas Pornstar massacre”, which is seemingly a reference to the X film.

The upcoming A24 film has a brilliant ensemble cast. Apart from Goth, the film also stars Kevin Bacon, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, and Halsey. The film has announced its release date as well. It will hit the theatres on July 5, 2024.

Advertisement

A look back at X and Pearl

The previous installments of MaXXXine titled X and Pearl were released in March and September 2022 respectively. Both the films were directed by Ti West and followed the same spine-chilling events.

X film follows a bunch of adult film stars, who in order to make a new adult film, utilize a remote Texas farm, owned by a creepy elderly couple who try to kill the young crew.

X is followed by its prequel titled Pearl. It takes us back to the time when the World War I ended. In the film Pearl, played by Goth, is hungry for fame and goes above and beyond to become a movie star. The film has a very horrifying tonality.

All three installments are directed and written by Ti West, however, Mia Goth has also contributed to writing the screenplay for Pearl.

ALSO READ: Mark Duplass To Adapt His Netflix Horror Movies Into TV Series? All We Know About The Creep Tapes