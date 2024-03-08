MaXXXine Trailer: Mia Goth Reprises Her Role In 3rd Installment Of Ti West's Horror Franchise

Maxxine, the third instalment of Ti West's horror series, is gearing up for release with the incredible scream queen Mia Goth. With the SXSW season approaching, the A24 crew didn't waste a second in revealing the release date for MaXXXine, which is set for July 5. The plot will continue from where it left off in the initial film, X, where Maxine emerged as the lone survivor.

More about the much-anticipated horror film MaXXXine

Independence Day is usually the time for A24 to release much-anticipated projects; that’s what they did with Midsommer in 2019. The franchise's first instalment, X, was released in 2022 at the SXSW premiere, where the sequel, Pearl, was also announced.

The upcoming film MaXXXine is confirmed to be a continuation of the original movie X, focusing on Maxine's pursuit of stardom in 1985 Los Angeles. Goth will reprise her role as Maxine, the only survivor of the X incident, as she chases her dreams of becoming an actress in Hollywood.

The filmmaker Ti West spoke about the upcoming movie

The latest instalment was co-written by Goth and West, who were also part of the first movie X. The director and filmmaker Ti West had previously spoken about the horror franchise, “To round the whole thing out, MaXXXine as a sequel to X is fine. MaXXXine as part of a trilogy is infinitely more interesting, so that was part of the overall concept. I think what’ll be fun in MaXXXine,”

West continued, “I’m not going to tell you what it’s about, but what’s fun is it is an evolution of the character, in the way that you met Pearl in X, but then you get to know a different side of her in Pearl. Yes, you have met Maxine. It is a continuation of Maxine, but she is at a very different point in her life. It’s going to be an interesting thing to catch up with her when we do, and to see Mia Goth in yet another way."

MaXXXine is a star-studded affair, from Lily Collins to pop artist Halsey

The film will compete against Universal’s Despicable Me 4, Angel Studio’s Possum Trot, and the action movie Kill by Roadside Attractions. The cast of MaXXXine is star-studded! Mia Goth will be reprising her role as Maxine, Without Me singer Halsey will play Tabby, and Lily Collins will play Molly. The cast includes Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, James Hunter, Kevin Bacon, Bobby Cannavale, and Chloe Farnworth.

Fans were left with many questions after the first movie, like what happened to Maxine? Will she turn into a villain? These questions will finally be answered in the third and final movie of the horror franchise.

