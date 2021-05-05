On May the Fourth ‘Star Wars day’, Disney reveals legacy lightsaber and merch from The Bad Batch

Disney commemorated the exciting Star Wars day on May the Fourth by unveiling a new lightsaber, baby Yoda dessert, and exciting merchandise from The Bad Batch.

May the Fourth is celebrated as the Star Wars day after Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher won the elections from the Conservative party and put an ad with the slogan that said, “May the Fourth be With You.” It is of course a pun on the very famous line from the space opera franchise which said May the Force Be With You. Force is a form of energy that exists as an idea and physical phenomenon in the Star Wars universe which reflects the side of everything good and positive. The quote has since taken a gigantic proportion in pop culture.

Disney celebrates this day every year on 4 May by commemorating a massive ceremony where they unveil merch, experiences, and upcoming cinematic announcements. Disney announced upcoming merchandise and experiences based on Star Wars: The Galaxy’s Edge and some exciting sneak peek on the immersive experience being planned called Galactic Starcruiser experience which will get unveiled in 2022. Disney is debuting the new series Star Wars: The Bad Batch on the same day and also unveiled the ‘galactic swag’, which is merch inspired and based on the much-anticipated series.

ShopDisney has been updated with tremendous amounts of new products for fans including the new legacy lightsaber hilts to honor the day. Grogu aka Baby Yoda was one of the highlights of the day as the new variant based on the character is Grogu Mini Dome cake, which is shaped like the Baby Yoda. In the range of sweet delicacies, Disney also unveiled Millennium Falcon-shaped chocolate pop available at The Ganachery.

