'May Have To Tune In': Rachel Leviss Shares Reaction To Watching Tom Sandoval On Special Forces

Recently, Rachel Leviss talked about her thoughts regarding her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval's appearance on Special Forces. The popular Vanderpump Rules actress, Leviss, talked about her response on her podcast, Rachel Goes Rogue.

In the podcast episode released on June 12, Leviss, 29, expressed her thoughts on Sandoval, 41, joining the cast of Special Forces. She admitted feeling a mix of curiosity and amusement about watching him endure what she described as painful experiences on the show.

Leviss confesses to watching Sandoval despite reservations

According to Leviss, she was first asked to enlist with Sandoval in the Special Forces. However, she declined the offer due to her concerns about the demanding nature of the series. When reflecting on her decision, Leviss mentioned that she was hesitant to partake in another potentially taxing reality TV experience because of her recent stay at The Meadows, a mental health facility.

Despite her reservations, Leviss confessed to tuning in to watch Sandoval on Special Forces. She admitted to finding some satisfaction in seeing him confront difficult situations. Leviss described her feelings as a mix of curiosity and a desire to witness Sandoval's reactions in a high-pressure environment.

During the podcast, Leviss also hinted at her intention to watch season 3 of The Traitors, a reality competition show that stars Sandoval. She said she was curious to see Sandoval's strategies in action because she thought he was a skilled manipulator. According to Leviss, The Traitors' strategic gameplay mechanics might make it an intriguing platform to study Sandoval's actions.

She said, she has been watching last season's Traitors, and the dynamics are interesting. She added, "I don't know many of the people on the season 3 cast, but i may have to tune in for this because I feel like he is a master manipulator, and it would be very interesting to see his tactics in a situation where it's encouraged to be manipulative. Like, more of a put on your psychology cap’ for this one because it sounds very entertaining". Despite Leviss’ candid remarks, representatives for Sandoval did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on her statements.

The Traitors season 3 features a diverse cast of celebrities and reality TV personalities, including Sandoval. Although Leviss acknowledged that she didn't know a lot of the cast, she was interested in watching how Sandoval interacted with the other characters in the show's dynamics.

Leviss' thoughts on Sandoval's reality TV journey

Leviss's open assessment of Sandoval's reality TV endeavor makes it evident how she felt about it from her early misgivings to her final choice to watch him handle difficult circumstances on Special Forces. As the next season of The Traitors draws near, fans can expect Leviss to remain incredibly intrigued by Sandoval's journey through the cutthroat world of reality TV.

