Maya Hawke Admits She Got Her Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Role For 'Nepotistic Reasons'; Says, 'It's Okay to be Made Fun Of'

Nepotism remains a hot debate in modern discourse, but Maya Hawke isn’t shying away from addressing the issue heads on. Hawke revealed in an interview with The Times of London that nepotism did play a big role in kickstarting her career in the film industry.

She was previously mocked for saying that she had interviewed for her role of Flower Child in Quentin Tarantino’s film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. For the unversed, Maya is the daughter of famed actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke.

Maya Hawke talks about nepotism

“I’ve been wildly made fun of for this clip when I said, on the red carpet, that I auditioned, I never meant to imply that I didn’t get the part for nepotistic reasons — I think I totally did,” Hawke told the outlet. She further opined that Tarantino deliberately cast her in the film, perhaps because her parents are two of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

The cast included other star kids as well: Margaret Qualley, who is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell, and Rumer Willis, the daughter of actors Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. The Stranger Things star then said that the director, who has worked with Hawke's mother in Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and 2, made attempts to cast a lot of "young Hollywood."

Maya Hawke on if she deserves these opportunities

She was then prompted to answer if she rightfully deserves all the opportunities that she has got, which, as implicated, are products of her parentage. Hawke said that deserve is a very “complicated” term.

“There are so many people who deserve to have this kind of life who don’t, but I think I’m comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway,” responded the actress.

“It’s OK to be made fun of when you’re in rarefied air,” she added, assuring that her relationship with her parents is fairly positive and supersedes anything that people say about it.

Maya Hawke’s role as Robin Buckley in the upcoming season of Stranger Things is much anticipated. She kickstarted her career with the BBC adaptation of Little Women, where she starred as Jo March. She has appeared in Asteroid City, Do Revenge, Mainstream, and Human Capital.

