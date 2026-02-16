Maya Hawke Gets Married to Christian Lee Hutson, Stranger Things Co-Stars, Parents Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke Attend

Maya Hawke walked the aisle in a surprise Valentine’s Day wedding to boyfriend Christian Lee Hutson. The ceremony, held in New York City on Saturday, February 14, 2026, was an intimate affair, with only the presence of the couple’s closest friends and family. Photos from the event surfaced online belatedly, and fans were surprised to learn of the very secret wedding they had managed to carry out.

Among the guests were the actress’s famous parents, dad, Ethan Hawke, and mom, Uma Thurman, alongside her Stranger Things castmates, including Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery. Moreover, her brother, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, was also seen in attendance to offer his support. Other celebrities spotted at the nuptials include actors Sam Nivola and Kathryn Newton.

The ceremony at St. George’s Episcopal Church in NYC was followed by a grand reception at The Players Members Club. While dad, Ethan Hawke, opted for a classic black blazer while walking his daughter down the aisle, mum, Uma Thurman, went for a flowy light blue dress with flowers on it.

About Maya Hawke and Christian Lee Hutson

The duo was first linked back in 2023 when they were first spotted kissing. Their sightings were followed by multiple collaborations on tracks, including Maya’s second studio album, Moss, and on her most recent album, Chaos Angel. She also lent her voice to the American singer-songwriter’s latest record, Paradise Pop. 10, and was spotted accompanying him at some of his gigs.

The couple went official last year, with Christian Lee Hutson confirming that he had popped the question back in February 2025. The actress was later spotted with a large diamond ring on her finger in April, confirming their marriage plans. The two were friends for four years before deciding to make their relationship romantic, and have not stopped being in love since.

