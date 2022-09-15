Maya Hawke on what she hopes for Robin in Stranger Things Season 5: I'd love to die and get my hero's moment

*SPOILERS ALERT* Fans had their fingers crossed to not see their favourite characters die in Stranger Things Part 4 Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, and they quite literally had their wish come true, except for Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) fanatics! Millie Bobby Brown aka Eleven even humorously called out the Duffer Brothers during her interview with The Wrap for not killing off characters, exclaiming that they need to be like Game of Thrones.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Millie Bobby Brown's remark was brought to Maya Hawke's notice, including the part where the former quipped how the Stranger Things cast has like 50 people who couldn't even fit in a photo at the premiere. When asked if she agreed with her co-star, Maya revealed her own hopes for her fan-favourite character Robin Buckley in Stranger Things Season 5, which also marks the final chapter of the cult series: "Well, it's the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero's moment. I'd love to die with honor, as any actor would."