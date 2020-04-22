Maya Hawke reveals mother Uma Thurman warned her about the struggles that actors face in Hollywood

Now, the latest news update on the actress who featured in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, state that her mother Uma Thurman had warned her about the struggles that actors face in Hollywood.

The Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke who won everyone's heart as Robin in the season three of the much-loved Netflix series. Now, the latest news update on the actress who featured in Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, state that her mother Uma Thurman had warned her about the struggles that actors face in Hollywood. The My Super Ex-Girlfriend actress reportedly did not wish that daughter Maya Hawke become an actress. Maya reveals in an interview with Nylon said that she got very different advice from both her parents.

Maya Hawke aka Robin from Stranger Things states that her mother said that women face many struggles when they become actors, and being in the public eye comes with its fair share of ups and downs. Maya Hawke did not shy away from taking on the challenges that come along the way of becoming a successful actor in Hollywood. The actress further mentions that the generation to which her parents belong had it rather easy. Maya says that Hollywood stars back in time used to travel in luxurious cars and lived an ultra glamourous life.

On the contrary, today in the world where social media can make anything viral, and impacts the actor's popularity, it is not easy for anyone to become an actor, and get a chance to star in good projects. The actress also mentions that mother Uma Thurman had stated that being a public figure is not as easy as it looks from the outside.

(ALSO READ: Ethan Hawke helps daughter Maya get a role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×