Maya Hawke REVEALS THIS movie by mom Uma Thurman is her least favourite; Find out

Maya Hawke has revealed which of her mother, Uma Thurman's, films she does not like watching. In a recent interview with The Guardian, the Stranger Things actor, who is the daughter of Uma and Ethan Hawke, discussed her famous parents and opened up about her favourite movies from both of them.

However, as per The Screenrant, Maya Hawke was asked which of her parents' films she preferred. The actress said that she hadn't watched all of their films, and that it's tough for her to see her parents go through painful emotional circumstances, even if she understands it's all a ruse. She notably mentions the moment in Pulp Fiction in which John Travolta's character is forced to deliver an adrenaline injection to Uma Thurman's heart as a difficult scene to watch. She claimed that she would rather watch her mother sing and dance in the musical adaptation of The Producers, which was released in 2005. Hawke is, of course, the daughter of two well-known actresses, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. This is not her only distinguishing attribute, though, since she has built a reputation for herself as an actress in recent years.

However, Despite her difficulties with watching Pulp Fiction, Hawke has collaborated with filmmaker Quentin Tarantino on his film, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. When the Guardian asked whether she wanted to work with him again, she answered yes. Hawke has known Tarantino her whole childhood due to Tarantino's working relationship with her mother.

Meanwhile, Maya Hawke's career started in modelling, she swiftly transitioned to acting when she made her cinematic debut in the BBC's 2017 rendition of Little Women. Since then, she has appeared in a number of films and television shows, most notably as Robin in Stranger Things Season 3. She also appeared in tiny parts in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and the Fear Street series on Netflix earlier this year. She is now starring in Gia Coppola's film Mainstream.

