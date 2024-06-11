Maya Hawke Shares Stranger Things Final Season Filming Is 'Already Starting To Be Heartbreaking'

Filming the final season of Stranger Things has been “heartbreaking” for Maya Hawke, the actress revealed during the Inside Out 2 premiere on Monday, June 10.

The 25-year-old, who joined the cast of the beloved Netflix series as Robin Buckley in season 3, however, is trying to be there for her castmates who have been a part of the show since the beginning, sympathizing with how hard it must be for them nearing the farewell of the show.

Maya Hawke shares the emotional turbulence the Stranger Things cast is going through while filming the finale

“It's already starting to be heartbreaking, you know? I mean, it's the end of a really long journey,” Hawke told Entertainment Tonight. She added that the journey coming to an end is even more sentimental for some of her castmates who have been a part of the show longer than her.

“But as a late addition cast member, I feel like it's my job to be here to facilitate their feelings and just be grateful and excited to have been a part of it all,” Hawke further said.

About getting the chance to play anxiety in Inside Out 2, Hawke told THR on the red carpet of the movie premiere that she channeled her own anxious thoughts to do justice to her character on the screen. Also, she feels beyond grateful to be a part of a project that hosts icons like Amy Poehler.

What does being a star kid mean for Maya Hawke?

Maya, daughter of Hollywood icons Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, recently opened up about something that weighs heavy on her mind. She shared that while there are countless people out there who love acting just as much as she does, many of them may never get the same opportunities she's had because they lack connections in the industry.

She told the Saturday Times, “‘Deserves’ is a complicated word. There are so many people who deserve to have the kind of life [that] [they] don't, but I think I am comfortable with not deserving it and doing it anyway.”

The actress added how her not doing it wouldn't have helped anyone else any better.

