Maya Jama's necklace sparks gossip about her romantic relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio

Written by Akanksha Verma   |  Published on Apr 11, 2023
Maya Jama has been remarkably discreet about her private encounters with Leonardo DiCaprio. But when she showed up in a video wearing a necklace with his name on it, viewers were taken aback.

The 28-year-old Love Island host shared a photo on Instagram wearing a low-cut top and jewelry with the name "Leo." 

This started catching the headlines as the two were reportedly spotted enjoying each other's company and it also came to news that they might be in a relationship as per Sun’s report. 

About Leonardo DiCaprio and Maya Jama 

Before spending additional time with the infamous lothario last month in New York, she partied with him in London in the month of February. After being connected by mutual acquaintances, the Wolf of Wall Street actor, 48, sent Maya, 28, roses as a sweet gesture. 

But it's also been overlooked that Maya, who was born in Bristol, might have a different motivation for wearing a "Leo". She has, however, a history of dropping hints about her romantic life through jewelry. 

When she posted a picture of a necklace bearing the date December 18 on it, she appeared to be announcing her engagement to NBA player Ben Simmons.

As per the source on their relationship 

She has become close to Leo as per a source which quoted saying: "Maya and Leo are in frequent communication and have gone on several occasions. 

"Because neither of them has been in a committed relationship for very long, they are both taking things slowly and enjoying themselves”.

Credits: The Sun, Instagram

