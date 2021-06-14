Maya Rudolph embraced George Clooney 'like an old friend' during an embarrassing first meet

Maya Rudolph was all praises for George Clooney as she recalled him being a 'gentleman' during their first meet.

Maya Rudolph recently revealed how her first meet with George Clooney turned out to be an awkward one. The duo met during the Oscars and Rudolph recalled Clooney being a perfect 'gentleman' towards her despite the embarrassing way she approached him. While speaking to Empire magazine, Maya recalled the entire incident and even mentioned that she was in a "trance" after hugging the Ocean's Eleven star.

Revealing how she embraced Clooney during her very first meet, Rudolph said, "The first time I went to the Oscars, when we walked into the theatre, I saw George Clooney in front of me - and I put my arms open wide like I was seeing an old friend, thinking in my mind that I knew him. Him being the gentleman that he is, he got right up, put a big smile on his face and opened his arms", via Empire.

Further adding how the moment got awkward, the Saturday Night Live star said, "As I'm walking over to hug him, I'm thinking, "Wow, I used to work with this guy. It's so nice to see him!" - and as my arms were coming around his back, I realized I'd never met this person in my life."

Heaping praises on Clooney for sweetly responding to her hug, Maya called him a "gentleman" and told Empire, "God bless him, he just welcomed me with open arms and enveloped me. I will forever love him for that. That's real star quality. I was in a trance."

When it comes to celebrity first meetings, we bet nothing can get better than this story of Rudolph's memorable meet with Clooney.

