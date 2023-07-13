Mayans MC recap: What happened in season five of JD Pardo starrer crime drama television series? Find out

American crime drama television series Mayans MC is currently airing its fifth and final season which is about to wrap up and bid the fans goodbye in a couple of days. Set in the same fictional universe as Sons of Anarchy, the FX show first premiered on September 4, 2018. Viewers were left shocked when the latest episode featured a surprising death. Keep reading to know what happened, who died, and which character made their return.

Mayans MC recap: Who died in episode 9?

Spoiler alert, you've been warned. Episode nine of season five featured the unfortunate death of EZ and Angel's father, Felipe. Toward the end of the episode, Isaac and his goons break into Felipe's house with the aim to find Angel, who was not home. Even though Felipe tried to defend himself, he got injured in the crossfire. He barricaded himself as well as Angel's son, Maverick into the nursery, but he was visibly bleeding from his abdomen.

When Angel returned, he found police and ambulances outside the house. He rushed past the authorities and heaved a sigh of relief when he saw Maverick unharmed. It was short-lived because soon after, he saw a body being taken out of the house. Though it wasn't specified that it was Felipe inside the bag, the aim was to make the viewer think it could be one of the goons he had shot. Regardless, the whole vibe of the final scene seemed to hint at a big loss.

Mayans MC recap: Which character made their return?

The episode also featured the return of Sons of Anarchy namely Wendy Case, played by Drea de Matteo. In an attempt to avoid hitting an animal on road, EZ swerved and wiped out his motorcycle. Wendy, who was driving by at the time, helped him and gave him a ride home. Even though she didn't mention Jax Teller's name, she referred to him and told EX that her ex had been in a motorcycle club. The two had a good conversation where Wendy told EZ to tell his girlfriend Sofía about the pain he was going through underneath the facade.

More about Mayans MC

Revolving around the Mayans Motorcycle Club, Mayans MC is set two-and-a-half years after the events of Sons of Anarchy. It first premiered on September 4, 2018, on FX, and has had five 10-episode seasons since. The fifth and final season of the multi-starrer crime drama series premiered on May 24, 2023, and is all set to wrap up on July 19, 2023.

