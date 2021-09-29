Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy new host drama: 'I’m just trying to read the clues'

Mayim Bialik is taken aback by the controversy surrounding the search for a new "Jeopardy!" host. The former "Big Bang Theory" actress was interviewed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden", when she was questioned about the controversy surrounding her game show hosting job. “I was the headline on CNN three days in a row,” Bialik said.

She further said, “Who knew people were so passionate about who hosts ‘Jeopardy!”?” Bialik was named the permanent host of the “Jeopardy!” primetime specials last month. After new main show presenter Mike Richards stepped down due to controversy shortly after taking the job, Bialik took over as host, swapping off with champion Ken Jennings. However, since then, Bialik has received backlash, including being blasted by John Oliver of "Last Week Tonight" for her views on a variety of subjects, including her stance on vaccinations.

“I mean, I’m just trying to read the clues. You know, just let me read the clues,” Bialik told Corden as per The Entertainment Tonight, “The thing about ‘Jeopardy!’, we spend our whole lives wanting to be seen, you know, and this job is like — people should think the least about me as possible. Meaning, it’s my job to be the host, just like read the clues.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the actual job of hosting “Jeopardy!”, Bialik said, “It’s incredibly enjoyable. I learn things all day. I meet people who have a kind of knowledge that I do not possess. I would do horrible on ‘Jeopardy!’ Horrible.”

