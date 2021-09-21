Mayim Bialik on Mike Richards' exit from Jeopardy: 'I don’t wish ill on him'

Mayim Bialik, the new host of Jeopardy!, has broken her silence on the Mike Richards controversy, explaining how she responded to his dismissal from the program. For those of you who don't know, following a months-long hunt for a new permanent presenter, the show's then-executive producer Richards was chosen as the show's successor to beloved late host Alex Trebek, as has been widely reported in recent weeks.

However, Richards' moment of triumph was short-lived, when news emerged of the models who had previously accused him of discriminating against women while working as a producer on The Price Is Right. As per Just Jared, The Ringer released a story outlining a string of inappropriate remarks Richards made while presenting his now-defunct podcast between 2013 and 2014. This fueled calls for Richards to be fired from his gleaming new position. Richards stepped out on August 20th, only nine days after his hosting position was revealed. He was also fired as executive producer of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune a few days later.

Interestingly, Bialik described the "awesome" news she had gotten from Sony Pictures Television executives about winning her position, despite the fact that she was still unaware of who had been chosen for the primetime program. She wrote: "I didn't immediately know who the other host was going to be, and after Mike Richards was announced as permanent host, a couple more weeks passed and then everything changed and Mike stepped down. "Of course I was in touch with Mike as he was my boss at that time, and I don't wish ill on him, or anyone," she went on. "But the complexity of these situations is not something that can be summed up easily."

She further said, "My first response, when all of this went down, was to say to the Jeopardy! team: 'How can I help?' Because I am part of this family." Meanwhile, Richards was seen hosting the first five parts of Season 38 last week, despite having already filmed one week's worth of episodes when he stepped down, with Bialik taking up the reins on Monday. Away from the controversy, Bialik expressed how "honored" she is to have been asked to fill in as a host on the long-running game show.

