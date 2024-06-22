Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: Actor Tobi Bamtefa Spill Tea on Season 4's Renewal

Tobi Bamtefa plays Bunny in the Paramount+ original movie. He talked about the development of his character. He also conveyed his expectations for Bunny in upcoming seasons. Bamtefa highlighted how much Bunny had developed as a persona.

This demonstrates how deep and complicated he has become over time. In addition, he expressed his hopes for Bunny's future, which mainly highlights the need for him to keep growing and taking on new challenges in Season 4 and beyond.

Dynamics of Kingstown village

Bamtefa discussed the village of Kingstown, which is portrayed by Jeremy Renner as Mike Lusky, and its unique and hazardous dynamics. He emphasized the town's reliance on the prison sector, which produces a tense and unstable environment for its citizens.

In the film, Bunny is portrayed as the leader of the local gang known as the Crips, with whom Mike has a tight and trustworthy relationship. Bamtefa explained how Bunny's job as the Crips' leader gives depth to his character and shapes his interactions with Mike and the other characters in the film.

Tobi Bamtefa, who plays Crips gang boss Bunny in Mayor of Kingstown, hinted at heavier stakes in Season 3 during an interview with Russ Milheim of The Direct. This hints that viewers might expect even more engaging and powerful storytelling than in the past.

Additionally, Bamtefa expressed interest in the character's future development, implying that Bunny has some great experiences ahead of him.

Advertisement

Season 3 sneak peek

The first three episodes of Season 3 are already available on Paramount+, giving viewers a sneak peek at how Bunny's plot progresses and what problems he and the other characters in the harsh world of Mayor of Kingstown will face.

The debate indicates that one of the series' most significant relationships is between Jeremy Renner's Mike and Bamtefa's Bunny. The "trust" between them "gets tested... in a very different way," Bamfeta indicated, implying that this happens when the stakes rise.

When the stakes were increased, Bamtefa said that his confidence was being put to the test in a whole new way. He promised not to discuss it too much and to leave that one up to the listener.

Regarding the show's renewal, Bamtefa stated that he "[hadn't] seen [or] heard anything" and tries "not to bother things like that." He also said that the show has not been renewed for a fourth season.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: When Do New Episodes Comes Out? Checkout The Show Details