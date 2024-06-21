Mayor Of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Where To Watch, What To Expect & Everything We Know So Far

The gritty drama of Mayor of Kingstown is heating up in Season 3. It promises viewers more intense action and suspense with each episode. And, now as episode 4 is going to come soon, audiences are on the edge of their seats to know what will happen next.

As the show progresses, tensions in Kingstown Michigan, are reaching new heights. The alliances are shifting and conflicts are escalating with every episode. Want to know, what can happen in episode 4, when will it be released, where can you watch and more details about the same? Delve further and find out.

When is Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 Episode 4 releasing?

Get ready for Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 3 am ET (midnight PT) as Paramount+ drops episode 4. The Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 episode 4 is titled Rag Doll and written by Aalia Brown. For fans at different times, the episode will be released accordingly.

Eastern Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 3:00 AM

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 3:00 AM Pacific Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 12:00 AM

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 12:00 AM Brasilia Summer Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 5:00 AM

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 5:00 AM Central European Summer Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 9:00 AM Colombia Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 2:00 AM

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 2:00 AM Australian Eastern Standard Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 5:00 PM

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 5:00 PM Central Daylight Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 2:00 AM

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 2:00 AM Argentina Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 4:00 AM

Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 4:00 AM British Summer Time: Sunday, June 23, 2024, at 8:00 AM

You can watch Episode 4 exclusively on Paramount Plus. For UK viewers, the series is available through Paramount Plus extension on Amazon Prime Video.

ALSO READ: Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: When Do New Episodes Comes Out? Checkout The Show Details

What to expect in Episode 4

In Rag Doll, the aftermath of a shocking explosion at the Kingstown Police Department’s office parking lot will unfold. As tensions rise and alliances shift, Mike McLusky faces new challenges as the unofficial mayor of Kingstown. You will find answers to key questions like, who caused the blast? Will Mike manage to maintain control amidst the chaos? And many more.

Advertisement

In the last episode of Mayor of Kingstown Season 3, the tension in Kingstown reached new heights. The episode started with a chilling scene where a homeless man found Tatiana’s body. Tatiana’s body was found in a dumpster, with her crying child nearby. Iris got arrested for running a red light and assaulting a police officer. Mike rushed to help her, but her strange behavior made him suspicious.

How many episodes are left?

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 comprises ten episodes, with the finale slated for August 4, 2024. So, this means that more 7 episodes are left. Also, episode 4 will run approximately for 54 minutes. So that means, 54 minutes of suspense and high-stakes action.

The episode will answer that is the blast connected to previous violent cases. Could Konstantin Noskov or crime boss Merele be behind these attacks, find out everything in episode 4. So, brace yourself for intense confrontations and surprising revelations that will shape the rest of the season. Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 continues to explore the gritty realities of power and survival in a city plagued by crime.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mayor Of Kingston Season 3 Teaser OUT: Jeremy Renner Series To Release On THIS Date; More Details Inside