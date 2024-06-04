Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: When Do New Episodes Comes Out? Checkout The Show Details

The wait is almost over for fans of actor Jeremy Renner and the crime thriller series Mayor of Kingstown. Nearly a year and a half ago, Renner was severely injured in a snowplow accident, leading many to doubt if he would return to acting. However, he is making a strong comeback with the third season of the popular Paramount+ show.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3: When do new episodes come out?

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown premiered on Paramount+ on Sunday, June 2, 2024. It will have 10 episodes, similar to the previous seasons. New episodes will be released weekly on Sundays.

Checkout the details for news episodes below:

Episode 1: Soldier’s Heart – June 2

Episode 2: Guts – June 10

Episode 3: Barbarians at the Gate – June 17

Episode 4: Rag Doll – June 24

Episode 5: Iris – June 30

Episode 6: Ecotone – July 7

Episode 7: Marya Was Here – July 14

Episode 8: Captain of the Sh-t Out of Luck – July 21

Episode 9: Home on the Range – July 28

Episode 10: Comeuppance – August 4

Jeremy Renner shared sneak peak on social media

Jeremy Renner resumed filming while still recovering, and this upcoming season promises to be even more intense than before, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.



In Mayor of Kingstown, Renner plays Mike McLusky, a key figure in the dark and violent world of Kingstown. The McLusky family deals with issues like systemic racism, corruption, and inequality in Kingstown, Michigan, where the incarceration industry is the main business.

Renner recently shared photos on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek of his character's look for the new season. Initially, Mike McLusky serves as his older brother Mitch's right-hand man, but he takes on the role of Mayor after Mitch dies in the first episode.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 story plot

In the third season, Mike faces a brutal drug war and the menace of the Russian mob. Adding to the chaos is a series of explosions that rock Kingstown, further complicating Mike's life. As the pressure mounts, Mike takes drastic measures, as seen in the trailer where he pushes someone off a roof.

The official synopsis read;

“A series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions,"

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 cast

Besides Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, the season also stars Hugh Dillon as Ian Ferguson, Tobi Bamtefa as Bunny, Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky, Derek Webster as Stevie, Hamish Allan-Headley as Robert Sawyer, Nishi Munshi as Tracy McLusky, and Michael Beach as Captain Kareem Moore.

