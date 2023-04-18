McDonald’s Japan collaborates with the Anime franchise One Piece; Fans are thrilled

McDonald's, the popular fast-food franchise has often garnered attention with its exciting collaborations and unique promotional activities. As per the latest updates, McDonald's Japan, the Japanese wing of the famous fast-food chain, has excited anime lovers across the globe by announcing their new collaboration. The fast-food giants are joining hands with the highly famous anime and manga franchise, One Piece.

McDonald's announces its new collaboration with One Piece

Recently, McDonald's Japan took to its official Twitter handle and shared announced the new collaboration with the anime and manga franchise One Piece, with a special tweet. The fast-food giant tweeted an image with the One Piece character Gol D Roger's famous line "My treasure? If you want it, I'll let you have it. Search for it! I left everything in that place." The social media post of McDonalds’ also featured Luffy's voice, which is evidently scrambled, hinting that a collaboration is indeed happening between McDonald's and the world of One Piece.

Check out McDonalds' Tweet, below: