Is MCU looking for a new Iron Man? Joe Jonas dons Iron Man helmet during stroll with daughter & Sophie Turner

Over the Halloween weekend, Joe Jonas stepped out for a stroll with Sophie Turner and their daughter Willa wearing an Iron Man helmet.

Joe Jonas channelled his inner Marvel superhero over the Halloween weekend and we are loving it! The Jonas Brothers singer, who recently turned a father, was spotted on a stroll with his daughter Willa. Although the singer opted for a casual ensemble, he did not do away with the Halloween spirit completely. Paparazzi spotted the singer wearing an Iron Man helmet for his stroll with his little munchkin. In photos shared by UK's Metro, he was seen wearing an all-black red tracksuit with the helmet the complete the look.

The Cake By The Ocean crooner stepped out wearing a black mask underneath the helmet. The mask featured the word "vote" on it. Meanwhile, the Game of Thrones alum stepped out in a comfortable beige hoodie and matching sweatpants. The singer and his actress wife Sophie Turner seem to have toned down the Halloween celebrations this year.

In the past, the duo has left us begging for more with their insane costumes. For those forgetting, Joe and Sophie dropped jaws when they dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams from The Addams Family. And who can forget the year when Joe channelled Sophie's iconic GoT character? The singer stepped out wearing a blue gown channelling Sansa Stark from the HBO episode while Sophie slipped into an elephant costume that year. Such memorable times!

Although Sophie and Joe tuned down their celebrations, there were others who dressed up and made Halloween 2020 a memorable affair. Take a look in the link below.

