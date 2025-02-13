MCU Movies and Shows To Watch Before Captain America: Brave New World (2025); From The Winter Soldier to Falcon & Winter Soldier

If you are planning to watch Captain America: Brave New World in theaters on February 14, you might want to catch up on some important MCU movies to refresh your memory. The upcoming film promises to bring back memorable characters from the franchise, such as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross and Samuel Sterns, who previously appeared in The Incredible Hulk.

Moreover, the movie will address one of the MCU’s major plotlines and explore the impact of previous Captain America films. We have curated a list of movies that will help you understand the context of Brave New World perfectly.

The Incredible Hulk

This movie has a crucial link to the upcoming Captain America installment because it marks Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross’s debut. The antagonist who hunts Bruce Banner in the film will be a pivotal character for the Brave New World.

It will help you understand the context of MCU’s Super Soldier Serum which turned Bruce Banner and Ross into Hulk and Red Hulk respectively.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Sam Wilson aka The Falcon was introduced in this movie. His fast friendship with Steve Rogers aks Captain America, leads to his recruitment into the fight against HYDRA. Moreover, the theme of exposing the dark aspects of government agencies will likely continue in the upcoming Captain America installment.

Advertisement

Avengers: Age of Ultron

A pivotal plot for The Falcon aka Sam Wilson as he officially becomes an Avenger. Moreover, the Age of Ultron touches on the themes of leadership, which Sam will most likely grapple with as he takes on the role of Captain America in Brave New World. Anthony Mackie portrays the titular superhero onscreen.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The Disney+ series is essential to watch to understand Sam’s evolution into Captain America. In the show, he is reluctant to take on the responsibility due to his conflict with the government. But what makes him turn around and embrace the new position?

Eternals

Though this film is considered the most detached from MCU’s other banners, it might carry a huge unresolved plot point connected to the Brace New World. Remember Celestial Tiamut, the frozen landscape shown in the 2021 movie?

Its appearance was a huge world-altering event for the franchise which is yet to be addressed. However, the upcoming Captain America movie could have answers to Celestial Tiamut’s fate!