MCU Phase 4 Lineup: From Black Widow to Thor: Ragnarok; India release dates announced

Marvel Studios has announced the India release dates for the upcoming movies from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Phase 4 and it includes Black Widow, which is slated to release on April 30, 2020. Check out the India release dates of the MCU Phase 4 movies below.

Avengers: Endgame marked an end of an era as we said goodbye to the original six Avengers as a single unit. With Iron Man's death, the torch was passed on to a new generation of superheroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther and Captain Marvel taking the legacy forward. However, some of the OG 6 Avengers are still a part of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Whether it be Scarlett Johansson getting her well-deserved standalone film with Black Widow or even the fourth installment in the Thor franchise - Thor: Love and Thunder.

Moreover, Phase 4 of the MCU begins with Scarlett's film, which brims with new entrants like David Harbour and Florence Pugh. After Black Widow, we will be getting The Eternals, which marks the entry of Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie and Kit Harington to the MCU. In 2021, we will be getting Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu as well as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Let's not forget Thor: Love and Thunder which will see Natalie Portman playing Female Thor.

Check out the confirmed India release dates for the MCU Phase 4 movies below:

Black Widow - April 30, 2020.

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz

Director: Cate Shortland

The Eternals - November 6, 2020

Cast: Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington

Director: Chloé Zhao

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - February 12, 2021

Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness - May 7, 2021

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong

Thor: Love and Thunder - November 5, 2021

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Taika Waititi

Director: Taika Waititi

Credits :Pinkvilla

