With Jonathan Majors' portrayal of Kang possibly coming to an end, Marvel's Cinematic Universe is introducing a new threat: Galactus. Known from the Fantastic Four comics, Galactus is not just any villain; he's a cosmic giant with powers beyond imagination, ready to take center stage in the MCU.

Here Is All We Know About Galactus: New Villain in MCU

Galactus is famously known as the "Devourer of Worlds" in the Marvel Universe. His main role is quite literal; he consumes planets to sustain his own life, making him one of the biggest threats the heroes have ever faced. Unlike many villains who have personal motives, Galactus acts out of necessity, making him a unique and terrifying force in the cosmos. In previous movie adaptations, like in "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," Galactus was shown as a giant cloud, which disappointed many fans. Now, Marvel plans to introduce a more true-to-comics version of Galactus, raising excitement among fans who want to see the real might of this iconic villain.

As Galactus steps into the MCU, the stakes are higher than ever. His power to obliterate entire planets puts every living being at risk, pushing the Avengers and other heroes to possibly their toughest challenge yet. The introduction of Galactus isn't just about adding a new villain; it's about changing the scale of conflicts in the MCU. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Galactus's Role in the Multiverse

Galactus doesn't just pose a threat to a single world—his actions could affect the entire multiverse. As the MCU continues to explore multiple universes, Galactus could become a central figure in major crossover events. His ability to consume not just worlds but potentially entire dimensions adds a layer of catastrophic danger that could lead to new alliances and strategies among the Marvel heroes.

Marvel is setting Galactus up to be more than a one-time villain. His immense power and critical role in the cosmic balance make him a character that could rival Thanos in terms of impact and memorability. With Kang potentially out of the picture, Galactus is poised to become the next major villain who could shape the future phases of the MCU, offering endless possibilities for epic battles and heroic sagas. As the Fantastic Four make their entry into the MCU, their connection with Galactus will undoubtedly be a key storyline to watch.

Advertisement

As Galactus becomes a more central figure, his interactions with various heroes and groups, especially the Fantastic Four, will be crucial. The Fantastic Four have a historical connection with Galactus in the comics, often playing a pivotal role in addressing his threats. Their introduction into the MCU alongside Galactus promises rich, interconnected narratives that could explore new aspects of heroism and cosmic responsibility. Furthermore, the presence of Galactus could influence the strategic directions of various MCU characters. Heroes previously confined to Earth might find themselves venturing into more cosmic roles, and alliances once thought unlikely could become necessary to face such a universal threat.

ALSO READ: Who Is Ralph Ineson? Everything To Know About Actor As He Is Cast As Galactus In Marvel's The Fantastic Four