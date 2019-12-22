MCU’s Moon Knight reportedly eyeing Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe

MCU is reportedly eyeing Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight. Read on for more details.

Ever since Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige revealed that Moon Knight will be finally making MCU debut back in August, fans have been wondering who would be playing the part of one of the world’s most popular Jewish hero in the upcoming film. Well, according to rumours, it might be Daniel Radcliffe. According to a report by Full Circle Cinema, the Harry Potter star is being looked at for the lead role. Daniel is one of the names in the mix for Moon Knight.

Reportedly, Daniel is Jewish on his mother’s side, and this little detail will satisfy the fans who were asking the makers to specifically cast a Jewish actor to justify the role. The actor also has some knowledge in the supernatural department, thanks to his past role as a wizard. While the actor became famous after featuring in Harry Potter, he has been a part of many successful projects ever since. The actor has done several quirkier roles in films like Horns and Swiss Army Man and some traditional roles in movies like Victor Frankenstein and Now You See Me 2.

The unversed, Moon Knight aka Marc Spector, in the comic books, is a former CIA agent who almost gets killed by terrorists but is saved by the Moon God Khonshu. The later goes to become this strong superhero, always dressed in his trademark all-white costume. The man has a rather twisted sense of humour and is famous for having conversations with his various personalities. The character can flip from being charming to amazingly vicious in a heartbeat. Marvel is yet to disclose any more details about this much-anticipated project. Check out Daniel Radcliffe interview video: ALSO READ: Star Wars' Mark Hamill pays tribute to Marvel's legendary Stan Lee in new video: So grateful for him

Read More