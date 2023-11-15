MCU star Tom Hiddleston thanks Indian fans for ‘all the love and support’ for Loki season 2

Tom Hiddleston, renowned for portraying Marvel's iconic character Loki, expresses awe at the overwhelming response from Indian fans to the recently concluded second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki. Streaming exclusively on Disney+, the second installment has surpassed the success of the first, with the final episode leaving Indian audiences buzzing with excitement after its release on November 10.

Gratitude to Indian fans in video message

In a heartfelt video message, Tom Hiddleston extends his thanks to fans across India for their love, support, and enthusiasm for Loki Season 2. The actor, visibly delighted, emphasizes the unique connection he shares with Indian viewers, expressing hope that they enjoyed the series as much as he enjoyed being a part of its creation. In part of the video, Hiddleston said, “Namaste to everybody watching in India. I am so, so happy to see all the love for ‘Loki Season 2’ across India – truly some of the greatest fans. Thank you for all the love and support and excitement. I hope you enjoyed watching it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

Shah Rukh Khan as a Bollywood variant of Loki

During a recent interview, Tom Hiddleston humorously talks about Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a potential Bollywood variant of Loki. This recognition follows Hiddleston's previous association of Khan with India and Bollywood during the series' first season, creating a playful link between the God of Mischief and the iconic Bollywood actor.

Loki Season 2 soars in popularity

The second season of Marvel Studios’ Loki, available on Disney+ Hotstar, surpasses the success of its predecessor. The final episode's release on November 10 has generated immense excitement among Indian viewers, solidifying Loki's status as a beloved character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Diverse cast and production team

Tom Hiddleston is joined by Sophia Di Martino and Owen Wilson, reprising their roles from the first season. The series features an extensive cast, including Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Rafael Casal, Tara Strong, Kate Dickie, Liz Carr, and Neil Ellice, with Jonathan Majors, and Ke Huy Quan in pivotal roles. The production team, led by various executive producers, brings Loki Season 2 to life.

As Loki Season 2 concludes its remarkable journey, the gratitude expressed by Tom Hiddleston and his playful recognition of Shah Rukh Khan contributes to the special connection between the series and its diverse fanbase. The overwhelming response from viewers underscores Loki's enduring popularity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

