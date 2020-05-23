MCU's Avengers: Endgame missed THIS timeline error involving Dr Strange and the Ancient One

Not everyone noticed this little glitch in the timeline of the ever so challenging time heist that the Avengers undertake to bring back the people who were lost and defeat Thanos.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe flick, Avengers: Endgame missed out on a crucial error involving Dr Strange and the Ancient One. The fans of MCU and film audiences across the globe know how Hulk goes back in time to fetch the Time Stone, but it's not all that easy. The Ancient One argues that giving away the Time Stone to Hulk will spoil her reality, even as Hulk tries to explain the entire time heist theory to her. Ancient One does not budge from her stance which leads to Bruce Banner telling her that Dr Strange gave the stone away willingly.

This statement shocks the Ancient One, who ends up saying that maybe she is making a mistake by holding on to the Time Stone and that she must give it to Hulk in order to bring back the people who got snapped by Thanos. While the duo was having this conversation in the year 2012, the Ancient One had declined Dr Strange's request of training at Kamar-Taj in 2016. This was the year when Dr Strange wanted to get back on his feet just like it was before his accident.

Not everyone noticed this little glitch in the timeline of the ever so challenging time heist that the Avengers undertake to bring back the people who were lost and defeat Thanos. The MCU film, Avengers: Endgame helmed by the Russo Brothers became the highest-grossing film at the worldwide box office. This film defeated James Cameron's Avatar to grab the numero uno spot at the global box office.

