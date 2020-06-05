MCU's Avengers or DCEU's Justice League: Which superhero squad is better at saving the day? VOTE NOW

If superheroes existed in real-life, who would get your vote to save the day between MCU's Avengers and DCEU's Justice League. Select your pick and comment your answers below with the reason why.

2020 hasn't been the brightest years in the recent past as we're met with one problem after another. The most important of these issues is tackling with the coronavirus pandemic, which has swept across the globe and confined humans inside their homes. With such tough times, one hopes that superheroes were actually real and not just a part of comic books and movie franchises. Imagine if we had heroes like Iron Man and Batman existing IRL, would the world have been a more protected place?

Let's take the MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) beloved Avengers, especially the original six members - Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). In the span of so many movies, we've seen the Avengers align together to fight for the greater good and setting aside their differing views. Yes, there is always a considerable loss of life and property but when threats like Thanos come into the loop, you can only rely on the Avenger to save the day. Even if it means some members have to sacrifice themselves.

ALSO READ: Russo Brothers hope to re release Avengers: Endgame & Infinity War in theatres post the Coronavirus lockdown

On the other hand, we have the formidable team of DCEU's (DC Extended Universe) Justice League comprising of Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller) and Cyborg (Ray Fisher). While individually, the members are badass beyond belief, as a collective, however, they are even more powerful unit. Just like the Avengers, each member has individual quirks that may set them apart from the others but with time, you come to know just what a well-oiled machine they can become when humanity is at stake. We've seen them team-up in only one movie but we can predict that the members will do anything to save the world. And, there's also the Snyder Cut to consider.

ALSO READ: Ben Affleck breaks silence on Justice League Snyder Cut release; Says would be impossible without fan support

This begs the question; Which superhero squad is better at saving the day? Vote below and even let us know your pick in the comments section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×