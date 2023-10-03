‘Me and my girls’: John Legend shares adorable picture with wife Chrissy Teigen and daughters

John Legend, the 44-year-old EGOT winner, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming photograph. In the picture, John can be seen snuggling up with his wife Chrissy Teigen, aged 37, and their two daughters, Esti (8 months old) and Luna (7 years old). John is cuddles his younger daughter, Esti, who is dressed in a green shirt and a white bib. Next to this father-daughter embrace, Luna is reclining sideways, looking adorable in the picture. Kohn shared the picture with the caption, "Me and my girls"

The complete family

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are not just proud parents to Esti and Luna. They also have their two sons, Wren (3 months old), and Miles (5 years old). This beautiful family often shares their adventures and love for one another with their followers on social media.

Vow renewal celebration for John Legend and Chrissy Teigen

In September, the couple went on a family trip to Lake Como, Italy, where they celebrated their vow renewals. The festivities were well-documented on their Instagram accounts, giving fans a glimpse into the magical moment. However, the aftermath of the trip was revealed in a humorous video shared by Chrissy Teigen. The video shows the family, clearly exhausted from their adventures, in an airport lounge as they return home to Los Angeles. Luna, in particular, is seen peacefully sleeping under a blanket on a couch, with a tired John Legend cradling Esti on his lap.

The Legend-Teigen family's endearing moments continue to captivate fans worldwide. Their commitment to sharing the ups and downs of parenting, along with their unwavering love for one another, is a source of inspiration and joy for many. The recent Instagram post is yet another testament to the beautiful bond this family shares, making it clear that, to John Legend, his girls are everything.

FAQs

Why is John Legend so rich?
On top of his lucrative music career, John has made endorsement deals with companies like VRBO, Walgreens, Pampers, Google and Headspace. He also sold his music catalog to BMG and the investment firm KKR in 2022.
What is John Legend famous for?
John Legend, byname of John Roger Stephens, (born December 28, 1978, Springfield, Ohio, U.S.), American singer-songwriter and pianist who achieved success in the early 21st century with his fusion of R&B and soul music. He also was a sought-after session musician.
When did John Legend come out?
Legend released his debut album, Get Lifted, on GOOD Music in December 2004. It featured production by Kanye West, Dave Tozer, and will.i.am, and debuted at number 7 on the US Billboard 200, selling 116,000 copies in its first week.
